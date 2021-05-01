2021 Tokyo Olympics | Indian women's hockey team must aim for top-four finish in Tokyo, asserts Vausdevan Baskaran

Today at 8:30 PM
Hockey legend Vasudevan Baskaran feels that the Indian women’s team should be focused on finishing in the top four at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The Indian eves have developed leaps and bounds since their outing at the 2016 Rio Games, with them aiming for no less than a podium finish.
The Indian women’s hockey team qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics, their first appearance in 36 years, but failed to get past the group stages. Four years down the line, the players have developed their game exponentially and with a lot of exposure trips, the eves are looking for a much-improved display at the Tokyo Games.
Moreover, they have defeated a team like USA in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers to book their berth for the Tokyo showdown. But despite that, Hockey legend Vasudevan Baskaran, who was the captain of the Indian men’s team that won the gold medal at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, believes that the Rani Rampal-led side should aim at securing a top-four finish in Tokyo.
“They (women’s team) must remain focused on finishing in the top-4. When I was playing at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, women’s hockey was included. Our team had missed the bronze narrowly,” said Vasudevan Baskaran, as reported by news18.
“After seeing the current Indian women’s team, I feel they have developed a lot of confidence after (Rio) 2016. I saw them play live in Bhubaneswar when they beat USA, one of the best teams in the world. They rightfully earned the place in the Olympics," added the former Indian coach.
