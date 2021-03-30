2021 Tokyo Olympics | Hopeful that we can get a medal at the Games, states Deep Grace Ekka

Today at 4:48 PM
Indian women's hockey player Deep Grace Ekka is hopeful that the eves can go on to win an Olympics medal if they continue their hard work. India has been pitted with Germany, United Kingdom, Ireland, Netherlands, and South Africa in the Group A of the Women’s Hockey Event at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
The Indian women’s hockey team qualified for the first time at the 2016 Rio Olympics after a 36-year gap, but their campaign was cut short with a group-stage exit. With them set to make yet another appearance at the 2020 Tokyo Games, things are expected to be quite different this time around.
The Indian eves have got much more exposure and preparation in the build-up to the Tokyo Games, unlike the previous edition. The women’s team have been playing higher-ranked teams in the past few years, along with overseas tours and undergoing rigorous training under the stewardship of Sjoerd Marijne.
Deep Grace Ekka, a mainstay in the Indian squad, feels that the team has the capability to win a medal at the mega event, if they continue their good work. India has been pitted with Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Netherlands, and South Africa in the Group A of the Women’s Hockey Event at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
"In Rio, we did not have the requisite experience. Therefore, we fared badly. At such a big tournament like the Olympics, you need a lot of experience. But now we have been sweating hard on the training ground,” said Deep Grace Ekka, to the Olympic Channel.
“We are playing difficult teams and higher-ranked opponents. So this is huge for us. If we continue like this then I am hopeful that we can get a medal in the Olympics," added the hockey star.
