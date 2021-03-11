2021 Tokyo Olympics | Core Indian hockey players to get allowance from TOPS until Games

The Indian men’s and women’s hockey team have already qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. With the mega-event approaching, the national teams have been involved in exposure tours in Europe in the build-up. As per the latest developments, the top-notch stars of both sides would be granted a monthly allowance of Rs 50,000 by the TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) till the Tokyo Games, later this year.

“The Mission Olympic Cell has sanctioned Rs. 50,000 per athlete as out-of-pocket allowance for the members of the Indian men’s and women’s hockey team under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme,” read a statement from the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

A total of 58 players, including 33 men and 25 women, would benefit from the scheme. As a matter of fact, this is the first time that the women’s team have been included in the TOPS scheme, with their captain Rani Rampal all in praise of the government for taking the initiative and lending a hand of support to the eves.

“This is the first time the entire Women’s Hockey Core Group has been included in the TOPS Scheme and we are very thankful to the government,” captain Rani Rampal said. This decision taken today really goes to show that women’s hockey is equally important, and we are being given equal benefits which is a big encouragement for us,” said Rani Rampal