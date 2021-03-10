2021 Tokyo Olympics | Need to tighten our defence ahead of Tokyo Games, asserts Graham Reid

“The first things that require attention is making sure we tighten our defence. We allow them (opponents) to come back in the middle (of the game) a bit too much. The last match was a little bit better. We are starting to make some ground on that." "We are getting into the 25-mark a lot, we found that during our FIH Pro League matches too but we need to get better returns from our 25 entries. Convert them into circle entries, goal shots, and penalty corners," said Graham Reid, after the tour concluded.