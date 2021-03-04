Indian men's hockey team play out 1-1 draw against Germany

Today at 1:49 PM
The Indian men’s hockey team played out a 1-1 draw against Germany in their second match of the ongoing tour in Krefeld, on Wednesday. India’s Jarmanpreet drew first blood in the fourth minute of the game, while Germany’s Martin Haner struck the equaliser later on to save his team the blushes.
The Indian men’s hockey team was devoid of International action for the more than a year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic situation. With the 2021 Tokyo Olympics round the corner, Graham Reid’s boys needed much needed prep time for the mega-event, with the ongoing four-match tour of Europe providing the same.
India stunned Olympic medal contenders Germany with a thumping 6-1 victory a couple of days ago, in front of empty stadium, in Krefeld. In the second game of the tour, they played out a 1-1 draw against similar opponents on Wednesday, even though they had taken the lead in the fourth minute of the game. In spite of the result, the coach feels they are going to learn a lot from the game.
"This match was a good experience for our players. It was a tough match and the team worked hard. Both teams created opportunities and I believe we will learn a lot from this game," said India’s cheif coach Graham Reid.
Jarmanpreet opened the scoring for India early on the game, while Martin Haner restored parity to save the blushes. The Indian team will now travel to Belgium, to play a couple of matches against Britain on March 6 and March 8 respectively.
