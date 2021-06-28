2021 Tokyo Olympics | Taking up hockey six years ago changed my life, admits Udita

Udita, who made her Senior Team debut in 2017, added that she feels fortunate to have had the chance of playing for the Indian team in some of the biggest sporting events in her career so far, "I was selected for the Junior National Camp in 2015 after some impressive performances in domestic tournaments. Then, I made my debut for the Junior Team in 2016. I later went on to lead the Junior India squad that won the Bronze at the 4th U-18 Women’s Asia Cup in 2016. I have been very fortunate to have got an opportunity to play for India in some of the biggest events like the Asian Games and the World Cup in London where we had some significant performances as a Team."