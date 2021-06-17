2021 Tokyo Olympics | Mental state of the Indian men's hockey team will be decisive, asserts Roelant Oltmans

“For me, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team is among the top five contenders to win a medal in Tokyo. The team has shown good consistency in competing with the best teams in the world over the last two years. India has already shown they can beat teams like Australia, Belgium and the Netherlands. However, doing it at the Olympics will be a different matter. The decisive factor when you are trying to win such a tournament is the mentality of the team. You cannot panic if you are behind in a game or get overexcited when you are ahead. You have to be in control of each situation,” Oltmans said.