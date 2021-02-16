India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela to be named after Birsa Munda

Today at 5:55 PM
The proposed 20,000 capacity International Hockey Stadium to be built in Rourkela, Odisha, will be named after Indian freedom fighter Birsa Munda, as per the latest reports. The venue will be extensively used during the 2023 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup, from January 13 to January 23.
The new International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela to be named after “ Birsa Munda” is going to the most modern field hockey facility designed to host the Hockey World Cup 2023 tournament.
The Stadium site is located within the sprawling campus of Biju Patnaik University of Technology, one of the premier technical institutes of the State. The stadium is adjacent to the Rourkela air-strip, where the commercial flights are expected to start soon.
The Stadium will be a new benchmark in global stadium design for hockey, offering one of the finest spectator experiences in the world and, with a chaired seated capacity exceeding 20000, will become the largest Hockey Stadium in India.
The stadium will be a model of green, functional, cost-effective design. Designed to deliver the best matchday atmospheres in the world, each seat will have uninterrupted sightlines and the spectators will be closer to the pitch than at any other hockey stadium in the world.
Working closely with Hockey India, every aspect of the technical and operational compliances have been met to provide a seamless facility to host the World Cup.
