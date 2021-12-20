Asian Champions Trophy | India get past Japan 6-0, to face them in semis again

After having drawn their first match against South Korea, the win against Japan was their third straight, in the competition. They beat Bangladesh 9-0, then Pakistan 3-1, before beating Japan.

The result also means that India will face Japan in the semis again on Tuesday. As far as the match is concerned, the Indians went on the attack right from the start, but a 4-4-2 formation by the opponents ensured they did not concede.

Even though India got two penalty corners in the first quarter, but they failed to convert any. Coming into the second, India could have made it 2-0, but Lalit Upadhyay missed a one-on-one opportunity.

While India managed to score their third in the next quarter, Japan squandered away an opportunity to score. Eventually, in the last quarter, India did get two more goals to emerge clear winners from the match. In the other semifinal, Pakistan will play South Korea, to secure a place in the final.