Asian Champions Trophy | India thrash hosts Bangladesh 9-0, move top of points table

The Indian hockey team thrashed hosts Bangladesh 9-0 in their second match of the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021, on Wednesday. As many as five players scored for the Indians, with Dilpreet Singh scoring a hat-trick, and Jarmanpreet Singh netting a brace in the lopsided encounter.
The other scorers in the match were Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Mor, and Harmanpreet Singh. With this win, India has consolidated their position on top of the points table, with four points.
The Indians were on the attack right from the word go, and got two penalty corners in the third minute itself. Bangladesh keeper Abu Nippon did a good job to save three more penalty corners in the next few minutes. In short, in the first quarter, Indians had seven penalty corners, but could not score even one goal.
Finally, just before the quarter ended, Dilpreet managed to open the scoring for the Indians. Come the second quarter, the team added two more goals to the tally, to make it 3-0. In the third, India converted two penalty corners, and Dilpreet too completed his hat-trick to take the score to 6-0.
Despite defending deep, Bangladeshis could not help but concede three more goals in the third quarter. Now the Indians will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their third match on Friday.
