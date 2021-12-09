 user tracker image
    Women's Asian Champions Trophy | India vs South Korea match cancelled after a player tests positive for Covid

    The crucial encounter between India and South Korea in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy was cancelled on Wednesday after a player tested positive for Covid-19. Prior to this match, the tie against Malaysia was also cancelled for the same reason, with the nation pulling out from the tournament.

    The Indian women's hockey team's match against hosts South Korea in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy was cancelled on Wednesday after a player tested positive for Covid-19. Later, Hockey India too made the official announcement about the cancellation of the match on Twitter. 

    This is the second time in the tournament that India's match was cancelled due to Covid-19. Earlier, under similar circumstances, the tie against Malayasia was cancelled as well, with the country withdrawing from the tournament eventually. 

    At the start of the tournament, India had beaten Thailand 13-0. Now, only if things improve, India will play China on Thursday.

    This is Team India's first tournament after their semi-final finish at the Tokyo Olympics. They are currently ranked ninth in the world, best among all the other teams in the tournament.

    While India won the Asian Women’s Champions Trophy once - in 2016 - they reached the finals in the last two editions. 

