FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup | France beat India 3-1, hosts miss out on bronze medal

Today at 1:57 PM
The Indian hockey team lost out on a bronze medal, as they were beaten by France 1-3 at the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World 2021 in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. France skipper Timothee Clement led from the front and scored a hat-trick to take his team to a convincing victory over defending champs.
On the other hand, Sudeep Chirmako scored India’s only goal in the match. This was the second time that the French team beat the Indians in the tournament, having beaten them 4-5 in the opening encounter as well.
The Indians had started out on a positive note though, and got a penalty corner early, but the French were saved by goalkeeper Guillaume de Vaucelles. It was towards the end of the quarter that France made their presence felt in the match -- as they won three back-to-back penalty corners, but were denied each time.
But finally, in the second quarter, a goal came France's way through a penalty corner, to give them a lead. A few minutes later, the Indian defenses were breached again, as Timothee scored again to make the score 2-0.
A reverse flick by Chirmako did bring India back in the match, but just momentarily. At the start of the fourth quarter, France did manage to convert another penalty corner, which sealed their win.
