FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup | One from social media team at Kalinga Stadium found Covid positive

A covid case has been detected in one of the staff members engaged by the Odisha government for the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup here at the Kalinga Stadium, as per an official statement. The member is a part of the social media team of the Department of Sports and Youth Services, Odisha Govt.

Due to this one positive case, more tests are being arranged for those involved with the event, including the media persons. The players too have been kept in bio-secure bubbles to prevent further spread of the disease. This comes as an additional blow to the organisers, as they also have to deal with the possibility of cyclone Jawad hitting the city, that too during the semi-final stages. As per the IMD, the cyclone will likely hit Puri between December 4 evening to December 5 morning. "As the Met department has forecast heavy downpour in many parts of coastal Odisha including Bhubaneswar, we have kept additional manpower and equipment ready to ensure smooth conduct of the matches," said Odisha Sports Secretary R. Vineel Krishna. Menawhile, Odisha has reported 270 fresh Covid-19 cases and three deaths on Friday. The highest number of cases -- 124 -- has been detected in Khurda district alone where Bhubaneswar city is located.