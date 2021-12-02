FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup | India enter semis after 1-0 win over Belgium

Today at 9:55 AM
The Indian hockey team reached the semis of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World 2021 after they beat Belgium 1-0 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. The only goal of the match came from Sharda Nand Tiwari, in the second quarter that took India into the last four of tournament.
The reigning champions India will now face Germany -- the most successful team in the history of the tournament-- in semis. As far as the quarters is concerned, the Indian team started off slowly, with Belgium making the early attacks. Later in the quarter, India too managed to make a few attacks on the Belgian goalkeeper Boris Feldheim.
Belgium did have a chance to score early in the second quarter but was denied by Sanjay, India's highest scorer in the tournament. Five minutes later, the Indians scored after Tiwari converted a penalty corner. Come the third quarter, Belgium did up the attacks, but their attackers were found wanting in crunch moments.
In the last quarter too, Belgium tried their best to get an equaliser, but failed. Earlier, India had made it to the quarters after finishing second in their pool, while Belgium had topped their group.
Results
Germany 2 (3) – 2 (1) Spain (Germany won through penalties)
Netherlands 1-2 Argentina
France 4-0 Malaysia
Belgium 0–1 India
Semi-final schedule
December 3, Friday
France vs Argentina
Germany vs India
