Surreal feeling to be nominated for the second time as FIH Rising Star of the Year, admits Vivek Sagar Prasad

Having won the FIH Rising Star of the Year Award last year and being nominated yet again after a stupendous performance in Tokyo Olympics, Vivek expressed, "I never imagined this would happen again. It's a surreal feeling to have been nominated for the second time in the same category (FIH Rising Star of the Year Awards). I got to know this late in the night when I saw texts from my friends congratulating me for this. To be honest, it's really overwhelming".