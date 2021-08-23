Punjab government renames 10 schools after 2020 Tokyo Olympics medalists

Today at 3:40 PM
In an initiative to honour the bronze medal-winning hockey team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Punjab government has renamed 10 of its schools after players from the state that featured at the mega event. The Indian men’s hockey team claimed a medal at the Olympics for the first time since 1980.
Less than a month since Manpreet Singh and Co. scripted a historic bronze medal win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which sent the nation of 1.3 billion in a state of frenzy. It was indeed a special occasion when the most successful hockey team at the Games secured a podium finish after 41 years, ending a forgettable medal drought.
With the Indian government, along with other organizations already ushering the heroes with prize money and glittering felicitations, the Punjab government has taken it a step further. The northern state has announced that 10 of its school has been renamed after the players from Punjab who featured in the Tokyo event.
The Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), in Mithapur, Jalandhar, has been named after the Indian skipper, Manpreet Singh. It will now be known as Olympian Manpreet Singh Government Senior Secondary School, Mithapur. Meanwhile, GSSS, Timmowal in Amritsar has been named after India’s vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.