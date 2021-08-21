Tokyo Olympian Lalremsiami honoured with chief coach post by Mizoram government

Lalremsiami Hmar, already a veteran in the Indian women’s hockey team, sprung into the limelight after their memorable fourth-place finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. While the fab XI was already receiving lucrative awards, the Mizoram government appointed Lalremsiami as the chief coach, a group A post, under the Mizoram sports and youth services department.

It was also earlier this week, that the state government allotted a house plot measuring 691.85 square metres to the Olympian in her hometown in Kolasib. The land initially belonged to the state Land Resource & Water and Soil Conservation Department.

"Proud to announce that Govt. of Mizoram has approved the appointment of Ms Lalremsiami, National Hockey Player and the only Olympian from #Mizoram at the Tokyo Olympic 2020 to the post of Chief Coach (Hockey) Group-A post under Sports & Youth Services Department," read Mizoram chief minister Zoramgthanga’s official Twitter handle.

Even before the Tokyo campaign, the government had awarded her a cash reward of Rs. 25 lakh, out of which 10 lakh was handed over to her mother on June 24 itself. Lalremsiami will arrive in Mizoram on August 25 and the sports director Lalsangliana stated that a special function will be held at Vanapa Hall, in Aizawl, on August 26 in honour of the hockey star.