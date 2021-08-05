Twitter reacts as Indian men’s hockey team claim an Olympic medal after 41 years

Today at 9:26 AM
1.3 billion Indians woke up to a historic morning as the Indian men’s hockey claimed its first Olympic medal since 1980. India defeated Germany in a 5-4 thriller to clinch the bronze medal, even though Manpreet Singh and his boys were trailing by 1-3 in the second quarter of the game.
Can't agree more
Forget 1983, 2007 or 2011, this medal in Hockey is bigger than any World Cup! #IndianHockeyMyPride 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/UZjfPwFHJJ— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 5, 2021
What a day for Indian hockey fans
Chak De Fattey ! Burraaah— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 5, 2021
A landmark day for @TheHockeyIndia
After being down 3-1, INDIA fights back to win the bronze medal match 5-3, a first Olympic medal in #Hockey after 40 years. Mazaa aa gaya #IndvsGer pic.twitter.com/0T3ssVPnRG
Proud moment for India
Congratulations 🇮🇳 . Bronze in Hockey after 41 yrs . What a game. Proud of Indian Hockey. @TheHockeyIndia @Olympics pic.twitter.com/JkJVZYWNp3— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 5, 2021
Great fightback
Wow ! Wow !— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 5, 2021
Elated seeing the Indian Hockey Team coming back in grand style from being 3-1 down, fighting back and winning the bronze medal match against Germany, India's first medal in #Hockey since 1980 .#IndvsGer.
Many congratulations @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/gE2DBEnm5T
True
Bronze looks like gold as it has come after 41 long years. Proud of our boys!— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) August 5, 2021
Historic win for Indian hockey
Inspirational win by #MensHockeyTeam Congratulations 🎉 #MEDAL for India #Bronze #Olympics— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 5, 2021
The wait is over
Congratulations to our men's hockey team for winning an Olympic Medal in hockey after 41 years. The team showed exceptional skills, resilience & determination to win. This historic victory will start a new era in hockey and will inspire the youth to take up and excel in the sport— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 5, 2021
We are lucky to witness this moment
After 41 years wait..!— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 5, 2021
A golden moment for Indian Hockey and Indian Sports! Finally, long wait is over as India defeated Germany to win Hockey Men's Olympic Bronze medal at #Tokyo2020
India in complete celebration mood! Congratulations to our Hockey players !! #Cheer4India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/RmeGOnCpBn
Absolutely
Hockey is back baby - Bronze hai lekin Gold se kam performance nahi. C'mon Team India 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 so so happy 😍😍#hockey #india #Olympic #medal #Congratulations pic.twitter.com/Sar2MYkiGg— Ritu phogat (@PhogatRitu) August 5, 2021
This is our moment
Congratulations to our men’s hockey team! The wait is finally over. #believe #Hockey #Bronze pic.twitter.com/2THC7EFmus— Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) August 5, 2021
Dreams do come true
After a tiring wait of 41 years we have finally won a Medal in Hockey. Excellent job @TheHockeyIndia team. Entire nation is proud of you ❤️✌️🇮🇳#Hockey #Congratulations #IND #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/xVhkjWqOUj— Deepak Niwas Hooda (@DeepakHooda5555) August 5, 2021
Inspirational
The 16 who scripted history:— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 5, 2021
Manpreet, Sreejesh, Harmanpreet, Rupinder, Surender, Amit, Birendra, Hardik, Vivek, Nilakanta, Sumit, Shamsher, Dilpreet, Gurjant, Lalit, Mandeep.
Remember them, cherish them,
tell your children about them. Let them inspire a generation🇮🇳 #indvsger pic.twitter.com/7ykehC46gC
