Twitter reacts as Indian women’s hockey team create history, reach semi-final at Tokyo Olympics

The Indian women’s hockey team created history by defeating gold medal contenders Australia 1-0 to reach the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Gurjit Kaur scored the only goal in the 22nd minute of the game, while India defended with all their strength to bring up a famous victory.
Incredible India!
Wow !!! this scene after watching today's game. Harnaa nahi hai, ....Harnaa nahi hai...#hockeyindia #INDvsAUS #ChakDeIndia #Tokyo2020 #Olympics #Hockey pic.twitter.com/a7XINzSPcw— Vineet Pal 🇮🇳 (@nomadicvineet) August 2, 2021
Biggest news of the day!
Big Breaking :— Manisha Jain (@Manisha88855931) August 2, 2021
After men, India also reached the semi-finals in women's hockey.
Wow! What a win!
Go for the Gold, girls.#INDvsAUS #TokyoOlympics2020 #teamindia #hockeyindia #TokyoOlympics2020#WomenPower
🏑💪👍👌💃 pic.twitter.com/4GIvy7FPM9
That's India for you!
HISTORY!!— Muhammed Anas Yahiya (@muhammedanasyah) August 2, 2021
Congratulations @TheHockeyIndia Women's Team for making it to the semis. #Hockey #hockeyindia #Olympics2020 #TokyoOlympics2020 @WeAreTeamIndia https://t.co/11UiFHtjpO
Whole country left out on goosebumps!
Chak de India!🇮🇳🏑— Nupur Gupta (@nupurrgupta) August 2, 2021
Historical performance by both women’s and men’s hockey team!
Let’s get that gold#Tokyo2020 #hockeyindia
That is what India wanted!
*2 Back to Back Good News*— Lal Achalendra Singh (@LapsSingh) August 2, 2021
Yesterday Evening Our Men's & Today Morning Our Women Hockey Team both qualified to semifinals💐💐💐 Congratulations Team India💐💐 #ChakDeIndia #Tokyo2020#hockeyindia #IndiaKaGame #Hockey#JaiHind pic.twitter.com/K4YP1PO0Vm
Poerful people make the places powerful!
Indian Women Hockey Team creates history by reaching in the Semi Finals for the first time ever by beating Australia with 1:0! #Hockey #hockeyindia #IndiaAtTokyo2020 #INDvsAUS #ChakDeIndia wining moment pic.twitter.com/qPxGkMSrLJ— Abhijit panda (@Abhijitpanda223) August 2, 2021
That's a tribute to watch them celebrate theor success!
India's players celebrate after scoring a goal during women's field #Hockey quarterfinal match against #Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in #Tokyo2020, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. #GurjitKaur scored the goal.(PTI) #IND #WeAreTeamIndia #hockeyindia #Girlpower @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/GRCJgvLzBc— Gautam Rishi (@GautamRishi1) August 2, 2021
Indian women hocky team Won The Match beat Aus... 1-0 wining Moments#hockeyindia #IndianHockey #Olympics2020 #Olympics2021 pic.twitter.com/265qwvzplU— Sardar_Manbir_Singh (@manbir_sardar) August 2, 2021
Proud moment for India!
India create hockey history, again!— Rajinder S Nagarkoti (@nagarkoti) August 2, 2021
The women have defeated world No. 2 Australia 1-0 to make it to the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time in history#hockeyindia #Olympics #WomenHockey pic.twitter.com/ATnMYCClb4
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.