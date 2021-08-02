 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts as Indian women’s hockey team create history, reach semi-final at Tokyo Olympics

    Women's Hockey team beat Australia

    Twitter

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:55 AM

    The Indian women’s hockey team created history by defeating gold medal contenders Australia 1-0 to reach the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Gurjit Kaur scored the only goal in the 22nd minute of the game, while India defended with all their strength to bring up a famous victory.

    Incredible India!

    Biggest news of the day!

    That's India for you!

    Whole country left out on goosebumps!

    That is what India wanted!

    Poerful people make the places powerful!

    That's a tribute to watch them celebrate theor success!

    Proud moment for India!

