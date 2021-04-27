Seven members of the Indian women's hockey team test positive for COVID-19

Today at 2:26 PM
Seven members of the Indian women’s hockey team, including two support staff, tested positive for Covid-19, on Monday, in Bengaluru, where they were supposed to start a national camp ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Games. The Indian eves will begin their Olympic campaign against the Netherlands on July 24
The Indian women’s hockey team has been busy in the past few months, having travelled to Argentina and Germany for back-to-back exposure tours in the build-up to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The members recently returned to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre, in Bengaluru, from their respective hometowns after a break for the national training camp a few days back.
As per the norms, the players had undergone Covid-19 tests on April 24, while the reports indicated that seven members of the squad have tested positive for the Covid-19. Indian women’s hockey team skipper Rani Rampal and two support staff are also included in the same.
"The seven players who have tested positive are Rani Rampal, Savita Punia, Sharmila Devi, Rajani, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur and Sushila. In addition, video analyst Amrutaprakash and scientific advisor Wayne Lombard have also tested positive," read a statement from SAI.
However, all of the core members who contracted the virus, are asymptomatic and have been kept in isolation. The 2021 Tokyo Olympics is slated for a July 23 start, with the Indian eves set to face the Netherlands in their first match, the following day.
"All the players and support staff are asymptomatic, and have been isolated and kept under observation at the SAI National Centre of Excellence in Bangalore," added the statement.
