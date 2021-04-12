India script second consecutive victory over Olympic champions Argentina

Today at 6:18 PM
The Indian men’s hockey team continued their destructive form by scripting a 3-0 win over 2016 Olympic champions Argentina in their FIH Pro League match in Buenos Aires, on Sunday. India is now placed at the fourth spot in the FIH Pro League standings, having collected 15 points from 8 matches.
The Indian men hockey team is currently on a six-match tour to Argentina was slated to play four practice matches and two FIH Pro League ties in Buenos Aires. The ‘men in blue’ resumed their Pro League campaign on a high by securing a win over the South Americans by virtue of a penalty shoot-out last Saturday.
The Graham Reid side built upon the momentum gained and scripted another inspiring 3-0 win over the 2016 Olympic champions last Sunday, at the CeNard Sports Complex. Harmanpreet Singh (11), Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (25) and Mandeep Singh (58) registered their name on the scoresheet.
With the win, India is now placed at the fourth spot in the FIH Pro League standings, having collected 15 points from eight matches, including three wins and as many draws. Meanwhile, Belgium still tops the charts with 32 points from 13 matches that include nine wins. India’s next set of matches will kick-start with a double-header against Great Britain, in May.
