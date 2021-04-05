2021 Tokyo Olympics | FIH Pro League matches will help India asses themselves ahead of Games, opines Dhanraj Pillay

Today at 4:13 PM
Hockey legend Dhanraj Pillay feels that the upcoming FIH Pro League matches against Argentina will help the Indian team to assess their strengths and weaknesses ahead of 2021 Tokyo Olympics. India have been pitted alongside Argentina, Australia, Spain, Japan, and New Zealand in the group stages.
The Indian hockey team was stuck at the Sports Authority of India centre, in Bengaluru, during the pandemic with little competitive action to keep them going. To regain form ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the Graham Reid-coached side went on tours to Germany and Great Britain recently.
In fact, the tours were highly successful with India staying unbeaten in each of the games, that included two wins and as many draws. Now, they are set to face a stiffer challenge in Buenos Aires where the team will play Argentina in a six-match tour including two FIH Pro League matches and four friendly ties.
"These games are very important in terms of Olympics preparation. First thing is, they are playing against tough teams, and you will also come to know where you stand as well. Secondly, you can also assess your strengths and weaknesses,” said Dhanjar Pillay, as reported by New Indian Express.
“When they go out for such matches, they can see where they are making mistakes, and also analyse the plus points and see how they can play against stronger teams. From there on, they need to work upon their weakness, and improve,” added the former player.
