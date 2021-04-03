Senior players helped me lot to come back from injuries, reveals Varun Kumar

Today at 9:41 PM
Indian hockey star Varun Kumar revealed that the advice from senior players like Manpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh and Rupinder Pal helped him recover from injuries and make his comeback with the national team. The Indian team will be up against Argentina in their Pro League matches on April 11 and 12.
Varun Kumar was considered the next big thing in Indian hockey after he produced a few brilliant performances for the victorious Men's Hockey Junior World Cup team in 2016. He was introduced into the senior team soon and even impressed during the initial days. But, since 2019, a string of injuries sidelined him for good, with his last international appearance coming way back in October during India’s tour of Belgium.
However, now he’s fully recovered from the injuries and has been picked for the national team once again. It has seen Varun recently reveal that the advice from senior players like Manpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh and Rupinder Pal helped him a lot overcome his injuries.
"My coaches and the senior players in the side such as Manpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh and Rupinder Pal Singh guided me a lot. They are big players who have seen many highs and lows in their careers. They told me to work hard on regaining my fitness and giving my 100 per cent once the opportunity comes along. Their advice helped me immensely," said Varun Kumar, as reported in a Hockey India release.
After a seventeen-month hiatus, the player is once again eligible to wear the blue jersey as he dreams of representing the nation in the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The Punjab-based hockey star is elated with his comeback, mentioning how his world had collapsed due to the injury and the Covid-19. But, he will be travelling to Argentina for India’s FIH Hockey Pro League Matches on April 11 and 12.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.