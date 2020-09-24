We need to peak before the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, claims Vandana Katariya

"Our coaches have told us that we shouldn't rush into anything at the moment. We have a lot of time in our hands, so we are slowly rebuilding our own games. It's been great to see the way the players have responded on the pitch while we carry out our sports activities. We are certainly moving in the right direction and we will get back to our top form at the right time as it's very important to peak at a certain time before the Olympics," said Vandana Katariya, as reported by India TV.