We need to peak before the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, claims Vandana Katariya

Indian women's hockey team player Vandana Katariya stated that she is extremely satisfied with the progress of the team and feels that the side needs to peak at a certain time before the Tokyo Olympics. The eves earned back to back Olympic qualifications in 2016 (Rio de Janeiro) and 2020 (Tokyo).
The Indian Women’s hockey team has been putting together some sensational performances in the past few years, but their preparations for the Tokyo Olympics were hampered due to the pandemic situation.
But, somehow they’ve managed to keep themselves in shape and yet they are not rushing things, with a lot of time in hand until the mega event gets underway in Japan, next year. Senior member Vandana Katariya is very pleased with the progress if the team and feels that it is important to peak at a certain time before the Tokyo Olympics.
"Our coaches have told us that we shouldn't rush into anything at the moment. We have a lot of time in our hands, so we are slowly rebuilding our own games. It's been great to see the way the players have responded on the pitch while we carry out our sports activities. We are certainly moving in the right direction and we will get back to our top form at the right time as it's very important to peak at a certain time before the Olympics," said Vandana Katariya, as reported by India TV.
While most of the sporting activities were stalled due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Indian men’s and women’s hockey team, stranded at the SAI campus, in Bengaluru had their preparatory camps conducted in a safe environment. Vandana heaped praise on Hockey India and Sports Authority of India (SAI) for making the arrangements amid the pandemic.
"Hockey India and SAI have worked extremely hard to ensure that a safe environment was created for us at the SAI campus in Bengaluru and we are very fortunate to be in a place where we can start rebuilding our game without anything else on our minds," added the hockey star.
