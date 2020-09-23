India Men's hockey team analytical coach Chris Ciriello resigns from post

The former World Cup winner Chris Ciriello, well known for his drag-flicks during his playing days, was roped in by Hockey India as its analytical coach some two and a half years ago, with his contract extended till the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The 34-year old travelled back home during the pandemic when the players were given a month’s break, but he never returned. As per the recent reports, the Aussie parted ways with Hockey India abruptly owing to health concerns, from his home in Victoria.