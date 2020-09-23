 user tracker image
    Chris Ciriello worked with Hockey India for two and a half years

    Hockey India

    India Men's hockey team analytical coach Chris Ciriello resigns from post

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 6:50 PM

    Indian men’s hockey team analytical coach Chris Ciriello has resigned from the post due to health issues, causing further problems ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The Australian, a former World Cup winner and Olympics Bronze medallist was roped in by Hockey India two and a half years ago.

    The former World Cup winner Chris Ciriello, well known for his drag-flicks during his playing days, was roped in by Hockey India as its analytical coach some two and a half years ago, with his contract extended till the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The 34-year old travelled back home during the pandemic when the players were given a month’s break, but he never returned.  As per the recent reports, the Aussie parted ways with Hockey India abruptly owing to health concerns, from his home in Victoria.

    "Chris has apparently resigned as analytical coach of Indian men's hockey team. He went to Australia in June and was supposed to join the national camp last month but he stayed back, first because of some issues with his visa and then health problems. The SAI has just received his resignation letter and it is being processed," stated a source, as reported by PTI.

    As learned, Chris is undergoing treatment for skin inflammation, which according to sources is the main reason for stepping down from the post. Interestingly, the former player becomes the third Australian staff of Hockey India to quit their jobs within a month, after High-Performance Director John and men’s team physio David MacDonald also ended their partnerships. 

