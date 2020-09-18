Implementing proper structure main reason behind team's success, claims goalkeeper Savita

Indian women’s hockey team goalkeeper Savita has stated that the implementation of a good structure by Hockey India has been one of the main reasons behind their success in the recent past. The eves earned back to back qualifications in the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games respectively.

Even though the Indian women’s hockey team was overshadowed for long, the eves had recorded sensational victories in the past few years, coupled with two back to back qualifications in the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games respectively. Their success in the FIH Series Finals and the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers during 2019 helped them attain better world rankings. As per goalkeeper Savita, the implementation of a good structure by Hockey India has been one of the main reasons behind the success in the recent past.

"Good performances don't come overnight. In order to attain good results, meticulous planning, and ensuring that our team is evolving day by day are the key factors. We have certainly worked hard for our performances; however, I would credit Hockey India for implementing a good structure, wherein we are working with good coaches, our physical fitness schedules are being monitored and we are following a strict diet as well. Hockey India has planned the National Coaching Camps and tournaments very well in the last few years which has helped the players to get better at their game," said Savita, as reported by Hockey India.

In spite of the recent success, there’s a lot more to achieve for the Rani Rampal-led side, especially getting past the group stages in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. When asked regarding the future goals of the women’s side in the next few years, Savita was quick to point out that they are aiming to break into the top 5 of the world rankings.

"We have certainly grown as a team in the last three-four years and we have all our bases covered. We have worked with some of the best coaches from around the world and therefore we have been able to compete against the top sides in the recent past. With continued support from Hockey India and SAI, we certainly have the firepower to break into the top five of the FIH Rankings in the next two years," added the hockey star.