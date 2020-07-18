We have potential to break 40-year old jinx in Tokyo, claims P.R. Sreejesh

Indian hockey star P.R. Srejejesh has confessed that the Men’s hockey team has the potential to break the Olympic jinx and win a medal for the first time in 40 years. The men's team still hold the record of winning eight gold medals at the Games but they've been without a medal since the 1980 gold.

The Indian men’s hockey team has shown vast improvement in the past year, with them producing some sensational performances in the FIH Pro League earlier this year. The Graham Reid coached side not only defeated heavyweights like the Netherlands in the opening game but also edged past world champions Belgium later on before the tournament was called off due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh feels that the improved Indian team has the potential to break the 40-year jinx and finally claim an Olympic medal in Tokyo next year.

“I feel like there is not much of a difference now, we have shown that in our FIH Pro League matches earlier this year, that we can beat anyone, and not just beat, but also dominate them with our style of play,” said P.R Sreejesh, as stated in a Hockey India release.

“With one year left for our preparations, I think it (Tokyo Olympics) is going to be the biggest tournament for me as well, and something tells me that it is going to be a huge year for Indian hockey. We can really bring that elusive Olympic medal back to our country if we perform to our potential in Tokyo next year,” added the player.

The revised dates for the Tokyo Olympics have already been announced by the organising committee, with the Games set to begin on July 23. The Indian men’s hockey team will play its first match against Australia on July 25, followed by matches against Spain, Argentina, and Japan.