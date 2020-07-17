Reports | Indian hockey men's and women's team camps likely to be postponed

The national camps for the India men’s and women’s hockey team, which were supposed to be resume in Bengaluru on July 19, is likely to get postponed. The recent spike in the number of Covid-19 in the city has prompted the Karnataka government to declare a complete lockdown from July 14.

The Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams were all set to resume their national training camp in the build-up to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics at the SAI centre, in Bengaluru, from July 19. But, with the recent spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the southern city, the Karnataka government has enforced a complete lockdown from July 14 to July 22. Reports have indicated that the camp will get postponed until further notice as a camp cannot be held in such circumstances.

“We didn’t get any such instruction till now about the resumption of hockey camps. On June 18, we were just being asked to allow the players to leave for their homes but no intimation has been given to us on the resumption of camps,” said a SAI source, as reported by PTI.

“Frankly speaking, it is impossible to resume camps now because Bengaluru is under complete lockdown till July 22. The cases are increasing every day and there is a possibility that the lockdown would be extended till the end of this month,” added the source.

Even though the SAI is yet to take a final decision on the matter, the de-recognition of Hockey India along with the other 53 National Sports Federations has created another roadblock for the proposed camps. Without recognition, the hockey association is not eligible for funds granted by the government to hold national camps.