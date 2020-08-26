Pandemic hasn't shifted our focus from claiming an Olympic medal, asserts Akashdeep Singh

“For us there are no changes in the target. We have to improve ourselves as much as possible and win a medal at the Olympics. In the lockdown, we all got to know each other a lot. We never spent so much time with each other like this. Whether it be seniors or juniors, we were all telling ourselves that this one year will go and we just need to keep ourselves focussed on the task at hand," said Akashdeep Singh to IANS.