Olympic postponement was disheartening but it also had a positive side, claims Rani Rampal

Indian women’s team skipper stated that the postponement of the Olympics was very disheartening, even though of the flip side, the team got an extra year to prepare them for the mega event. This will be India’s fourth appearance at the Games, after the 1980 Moscow Games and the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Rani Rampal has been the backbone of the Indian women’s hockey team for quite some time now, with her playing a key role in India’s qualification for the 2016 Rio Games - the first appearance for the eves in the event since 1980. It was recently that her name was selected for the prestigious Khel Ratna award for her invaluable contributions in the national jersey, as she is all geared up for her second appearance in the Olympics in Tokyo next year.

In a COVID-19-free world, the Tokyo Olympics should have been concluded by now, but it has been pushed back by a year much to the disappointment of the players who have been working hard for the Games. As per Rani Rampal, cancellation of the 2020 Tokyo Games was disheartening, but on the positive side, the players now have another year to prepare themselves better for the mega event.

“The Olympics were postponed which was disheartening. We players work a lot throughout the four years and then when it gets postponed suddenly, that means we have to push ourselves mentally and physically for another year in the same manner,” said Rani Rampal, to IANS.

"Positive side of course was that we got another year to prepare for it and it is something that has happened to the entire world and not just the Indian team. Now we have adjusted to the postponement. Everyone has made a mindset of being prepared for the Olympics happening next year,” added the hockey star.