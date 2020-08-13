Hockey camps to start on August 19 despite six players struck by Covid-19

Even though the players of both the men’s and women’s team had already assembled at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Bengaluru on time, the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the city has made it impossible for the camps to begin. Furthermore, a couple of days ago, six men’s players including skipper Mandeep Singh tested positive for the deadly virus and are now admitted to a multispecialty hospital in the city. Despite the recent developments, the game’s stakeholders, including Hockey India and coaches of both the teams, unanimously decided to start the camp on August 19, as proposed.