Hockey training camp finally to begin on August 4 after six-week gap

The national hockey camp will finally begin at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Bengaluru on August 4, after a six-week gap. According to SAI, 33 men candidates, 31 women and their staff have been asked to report at the venue for the camp that will continue till September 30.

The Men’s and Women’s hockey team were stranded at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre during the lockdown and were training normally unlike athletes of other disciplines. After the four-month lockdown/camp, the Indian team were sent on a break on a four week period starting from June 19, following which the camp was scheduled to resume.

But, the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in and around Bengaluru prompted the state government to call for a complete lockdown, which pushed back the national camp as well. As per latest developments, the training camp will resume on August 4 after a six-week break. The players, on arrival at the camp, will be tested for Covid-19, and undergo strict quarantine protocol laid out by SAI’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

"The athletes, coaches and support staff joining SAI, Bengaluru, will have to adhere to the guidelines of Government of India, the state and the guidelines of local bodies with regard to Covid-19. On arrival in Bengaluru, everyone will be tested for Covid-19. The athletes should undergo strict quarantine protocol and the testing schedule laid out by SAI SOP,” stated SAI.

The SAI is preparing to welcome back the athletes, while the men’s and women’s hostels are being sanitised for the same. The players would be kept in single occupancy rooms during the two week quarantine period, during which they would need to upload their temperature on a prescribed app. The players would undergo another medical test after the 14-day quarantine period.