Think team deserves lot more than it has got because we have played well, proclaims Goncalo Guedes

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ new star Goncalo Guedes believes that the team deserves to be higher than 17th on the Premier League table as they have played well this season. The 25-year-old also added that while he was unhappy to not earn a call-up, it has only spurred him on even further.

After a rather impressive 2021/22 season where they finished 10th on the league table, a lot was expected from Wolverhampton Wanderers at the start of the 2022/23 term. However, their struggles to score goals has continued despite the club spending a decent chunk of their transfer budget on new forwards. That includes Sasa Kalajdzic, Goncalo Guedes and Diego Costa although Kalajdzic suffered an ACL tear less than 45 minutes into his debut.

Yet despite that, performances haven’t been bad from Wolves as the club has only lost thrice this season but at the same time, they’ve managed to win just one of their seven games. That has seen Guedes admit that in his opinion, the team deserves to be higher than their 17th on the league table as performances haven’t been that bad. He also added that they have had chances to score but need to take them although believes that it will happen for Bruno Lage’s squad with time.

"I think the team deserves a lot more than it has got. We have played very well in some games and had a lot of chances; we just haven't taken them. This comes with work, with education, with believing in what the míster is telling us to do,” Guedes told Sky Sports.

"I am sure things will improve and the wins will come. Then, when things are better collectively, the individuals can show their best selves as well, and that is what we want."

The club’s lack of form combined with the fact that Guedes is yet to score for his new side saw him fail to make the cut for Portugal’s recent international break. Yet the 35 cap forward is not disappointed as he revealed that he used the two-week break to get up to speed with Wolves. Guedes also added that his goal is to now work his way back into contention for the World Cup.

"The last two weeks have been really good for my adaptation. I needed that time to train with the team and better understand our way of playing. I feel better now. I know very well what I have to do. I have improved a lot and I have got used to the way we train, the intensity and all these things. Of course, going with the national team is a huge source of pride.

“But I also understand there are a lot of players to choose from. I have to accept the coach's decision and work hard to win back my place for the World Cup,” he added.