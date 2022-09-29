Reports | Dejan Kulusevski in doubt for Tottenham’s North London derby after hamstring injury
Today at 6:36 PM
According to the Athletic, Tottenham could be without Swedish star Dejan Kulusevski for their North London derby against Arsenal after the winger suffered a hamstring injury. The 22-year-old has been one of the club’s standout stars this season, contributing to 4 goals in seven league appearances.
With both Tottenham and Arsenal starting the season relatively well, it has had fans very excited to see both sides lock horns in the North London derby. That is especially since only one point separates the two sides despite the fact that Arsenal were beaten by Manchester United. But while the Gunners are reportedly closing in on a fully fit squad of players, reports had indicated that Tottenham were set to be without Dejan Kulusevski.
But while there is no confirmation, the Athletic has revealed that the Swedish international is a doubt for the North London derby and could miss a few more games for Spurs. This comes after Kulusevski reportedly injured his hamstring during international duty with Sweden although he did feature in their 4-1 loss to Serbia and 1-1 draw to Slovenia. The report has indicated that the club’s medical staff are keeping a close eye on the forward although they don’t want to rush anything.
The 22-year-old has been one of Tottenham’s best stars this season as only Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son have had more goal contributions than Kulusevski’s four in the Premier League. Furthermore, with Son back in form after his hattrick just before the international break, Spurs have finally found their groove although the Athletic have further reported that Richarlison’s form for Brazil does mean that the club have options should Kulusevski not be fit in time.
