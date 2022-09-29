Reports | Dejan Kulusevski in doubt for Tottenham’s North London derby after hamstring injury

But while there is no confirmation, the Athletic has revealed that the Swedish international is a doubt for the North London derby and could miss a few more games for Spurs. This comes after Kulusevski reportedly injured his hamstring during international duty with Sweden although he did feature in their 4-1 loss to Serbia and 1-1 draw to Slovenia. The report has indicated that the club’s medical staff are keeping a close eye on the forward although they don’t want to rush anything.