Relationship between Donny van de Beek and Manchester United has become bad, implies Guido Albers

Following Donny van de Beek’s move to Manchester United in the summer of 2020, a lot was expected from the Ajax starlet, especially after he thrived in the Eredivisie. However, in the two seasons since, things haven’t quite gone to plan for the now 25-year-old with him struggling immensely to play regularly for the club. So much so, that the Dutch midfielder has played fewer minutes over the course of his career in England as compared to his last season with Ajax.