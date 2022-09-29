FIFA pays one in a kind tribute to 'Captain Fantastic' Sunil Chhetri

India captain Sunil Chhetri presently ranks third among active players in terms of goals scored in international competitions. With 84 goals in 131 international games, the Indian footballer is only a goal or two behind Lionel Messi of Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal in first position.

The international football governing body has released a documentary on Chhetri's career to commemorate the player's incredible accomplishment while wearing the Indian colours. FIFA has begun a documentary series called "Captain Fantastic" on India's legendary captain.

The first season consists of three episodes that follow Chhetri's personal and professional life. The video series chronicles the Indian legend's ascent to leadership starting with his international debut at age 20 and includes interviews and tales about him.

FIFA confirmed the news on Twitter by commenting,"You know all about Ronaldo and Messi, now get the definitive story of the third highest scoring active men's international. Sunil Chhetri | Captain Fantastic is available on FIFA+ now."

Kick Off (episode 1), Mid-Game (episode 2), and Extra Time (episode 3) are the names of the three episodes about the Indian captain. The video series is available on FIFA+, a video streaming service provided by the international organisation. It includes live matches, documentaries, highlights, and a wide selection of other football-related media available for on-demand viewing.

A feature-length documentary on the life of Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho, an eight-part series on six captains who would lead their teams to victory at the 2022 Football World Cup in Qatar, and a series of interviews with various World Cup Golden Boot winners by English football legend Gary Lineker were all previously released by FIFA.