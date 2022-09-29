Bit worried for William Saliba as he doesn’t have anyone to learn from, claims William Gallas

Not only that, the Frenchman has adapted perfectly to the tactics and physicality of the English league doing enough to keep his place and become one of the first names on the team-sheet. It has seen more than a few critics praise the French defender and William Gallas is amongst the latest, as the Frenchman believes that Saliba’s style of play is similar to a young Rio Ferdinand. But the former Arsenal star is concerned that the 21-year-old doesn’t have a senior defender to guide him and learn from.