Wanted to show people that what happened in summer wasn't us, reveals Steve Clarke

They won three games on the trot in the UEFA Nations League B group to set up a final game against Ukraine and just about rode their luck to a goalless draw. However, that ensured a first-place finish in their group which promotes them to the top tier of the Nations League and also gives Scotland a UEFA Euro 2024 play-off place. It saw Clarke admit that the team wanted to show people that what happened during the summer “wasn’t us” and that they “wanted to be better”.