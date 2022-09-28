Jude Bellingham is future of English football to come for next 15 years, gushes Declan Rice

With England struggling for depth in midfield during the recent international break, Gareth Southgate handed Jude Bellingham a chance to thrive and the midfielder took it. The 19-year-old has featured for the Three Lions regularly in the past but has never had a first-team berth to himself which gave him the chance to show his talent and skills. It has seen praise fly in from every corner of the world on the 19-year-old with Bellingham’s stock soaring during the break.