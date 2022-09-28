Feel that Kieran Trippier’s all round game is ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold, asserts Gareth Southgate

But that has been the case with Alexander-Arnold and England as the right-back has only sparingly featured for the Three Lions over the years. Yet while his place in their World Cup squad is far from gone, Gareth Southgate has delivered a blow to Alexander-Arnold as he admitted that he believes Kieran Trippier is a better all-round option than the Liverpool man. The England boss also added that he has had conversations with every player he left out against Germany to make it clear where they sit.