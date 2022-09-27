Was difficult decision to change clubs but I think made right decision, confesses Leandro Paredes

Following his move from Zenit St Petersburg in January 2019, Leandro Paredes has struggled for consistency at Paris Saint-Germain with the Argentine often playing second fiddle. That was especially the case over the last few years with Marco Verratti, Danilo Pereira and a few others ahead of him in the pecking order. So much so, that the now 28-year-old featured only 117 times before he left for Juventus this summer.