Not about choosing one team or the other but it's about my health, asserts Ronald Araujo

But a thigh injury and confirmation that Araujo was set to have surgery that could keep him out for at least two months has placed participation at the tournament in doubt. Not only that, it has many Uruguay fans believing that Araujo made the decision harshly although the defender has refuted those claims. Instead, the 23-year-old admitted that he decided the best thing would be to have “surgical intervention” in order to get back to 100% fitness as soon as possible.