Not about choosing one team or the other but it's about my health, asserts Ronald Araujo
Today at 3:16 PM
Uruguay and Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has explained his decision to have thigh surgery and admitted that he only made the decision to go under the knife for the best of his health. The 23-year-old suffered a thigh injury while on international duty and could miss the World Cup.
Ever since he signed for Barcelona, a lot has been expected from Ronald Araujo but the defender has only slowly but steadily been transitioned into the club’s first team. That has worked out perfectly for both parties as Araujo is now a first-team star for the La Liga giants and also a regular for Uruguay, earning 12 caps for the latter. However, with the World Cup on the horizon and Barcelona’s excellent start to the season, few believed that the 23-year-old wouldn’t be a part of the squad.
But a thigh injury and confirmation that Araujo was set to have surgery that could keep him out for at least two months has placed participation at the tournament in doubt. Not only that, it has many Uruguay fans believing that Araujo made the decision harshly although the defender has refuted those claims. Instead, the 23-year-old admitted that he decided the best thing would be to have “surgical intervention” in order to get back to 100% fitness as soon as possible.
"I want to make clear the reasons why I made my decision, to avoid speculation. I love my country and I love my club. After consultation with several professionals, we decided that the best thing is surgical intervention. It's not about choosing one team or the other, it's about my health and getting back to 100% as soon as possible," Araujo wrote on social media.
“Personally, these are very difficult times and I take this opportunity to thank everyone for the support I am receiving. With faith and hard work I will do my best to return as quickly as possible."
