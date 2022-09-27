Nice to see Marcus Rashford doing well and that he’s got his confidence back, gushes Andy Cole
Today at 7:13 PM
Manchester United legend Andy Cole is pleased to see that Marcus Rashford has got back his confidence and believes that the forward’s form could be key to the club’s success. The 24-year-old endured a tough 2021/22 season, as he finished the term with just five goals across all competitions.
While Manchester United’s struggles were well documented during the 2021/22 season, Marcus Rashford’s issues fell slightly down the pecking order. However, the fact that the forward was also having a tough time wasn’t lost on anyone as Rashford was dropped from the England squad towards the end of the season. That was no shock to anyone as the 24-year-old finished the term with 5 goals and 2 assists across all competitions, which was the first time he hadn’t hit double figures for goals in five years.
However, despite a tough start this time around, both parties seem to have turned the tide as Rashford has already scored 3 goals and 2 assists in just six appearances this term. That has also seen Manchester United do well with the Red Devils currently on a four game winning run in the league. In light of the confidence, Rashford has shown recently, Andy Cole admitted that it’s nice to see the 24-year-old doing well again. Not only that, the United legend added that his form and goals could be a driving force for the club this term.
“It’s nice to see [Rashford doing well]. He’s got the confidence back, [he’s] scoring goals. I think he’ll be really happy with that. If he can propel Manchester United forward this season, gets us into – I’m not sure what position we are going to end up in exactly, but if we can finish in the top four, it’ll be good,” Cole told Manutd.com.
“It’s the first time we’ve seen Marcus run in behind and stretch teams since he first got into the first team. I think he went away from his strengths [last season], which was stretching teams. If you look at how he’s playing now to when he first got into the team, people will turn around and say, ‘that’s the Marcus Rashford of old.’ If he sticks to that, he’ll score goals.”
