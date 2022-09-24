Team India start favorites in opening match against Singapore

Igor Stimac’s men will start as the favorites in the game as they play against a lower-ranked (159th) Singapore side and will be expected to display a repeat of their phenomenal AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers performances. “With regards to the momentum that we have after the June AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers (India beat Cambodia, Afghanistan and Hong Kong in back-to-back matches), the optimism is high and the positiveness which currently surrounds the team should only bode well for us,” Stimac said ahead of the match.