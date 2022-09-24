Friendlies against Vietnam and Singapore will help India prepare for AFC Asian Cup, says Bhaichung Bhutia

“I think it’s great for our national team that they are going to play some matches there. I think it will be a good tour. Vietnam are a very good team. So are Singapore. It’s going to be a useful experience for the players,” Bhutia told the AIFF website.

The AIFF Executive Committee approved the Technical Committee’s recommendation to renew the contract of head coach Igor Stimac till the end of the AFC Asian Cup 2023. Bhutia welcomed the decision suggesting that it will help everyone associated with the team to focus on the preparations

“It is a very sensible decision taken by the committee because we are not left with too much time before we plunge into the Asian Cup battle. The extension will help coaches and the players feel more comfortable and will give them ample time to build on what they have been doing for the last three to four years. So hopefully, I think this match and the preparation for Asia Cup would now be much better”, Bhutia said.