We have plan in LA and we’re on good path to where I want to be, reveals Gareth Bale

With less than two months left for the 2022 World Cup, Gareth Bale has revealed that he and his team have a plan in place and added that he is on track to be fully fit for the tournament. The 33-year-old has made just two starts for MLS side Los Angeles FC since signing for them in July.

Having left Real Madrid once his contract expired at the end of the 2021/22 season, many expected Gareth Bale to find a club either in England or Spain to keep up his fitness. But despite interest from several English clubs, the Welsh international opted to sign for Los Angeles FC in the MLS but things haven’t quite gone to plan yet. The 33-year-old has made just 11 appearances for his new side but has started just twice and is yet to complete 90 minutes since joining them in July.

That combined with the fact that the 2022 World Cup is less than two months away, it has many Wales fans worried that Bale won’t be fit in time. However, the forward has refuted those claims and insisted that he and his team have a plan in place, and he is confident that he’ll be in “great shape for the World Cup”. Not only that, Bale added that he’s building up his fitness right now as he hasn’t played too many games over the last few years.

"We have a plan in LA with what we're doing. We're not doing too much straight away. Every footballer wants to play as much as they can, but we're being clever and building myself up for the last important part of the season,” Bale said, reported Sky Sports.

"Hopefully that should put me in great shape for the World Cup. I think I'll be a lot fitter. I haven't played 90 minutes yet, which is what I'm building up to. We're on a good path to where I want to be. Of course I want to play 90 minutes as much as I can, but I understand I need to build up to that because I haven't done it an awful lot in the last few years.

"The most important thing for me is to take each week as it comes. Hopefully that will be good enough for me to help LAFC and, ultimately, be ready for the World Cup."

The forward turned down several offers from European clubs including hometown side Cardiff City and a few Premier League clubs to move to the MLS. IT was a decision that stunned more than a few fans and critics but Bale admitted that he is “very happy” and that his family have managed to settle down there, and added that the fans “have been really supportive”.

"I am very happy. My family are settled there, which is a big part, and the fans have been really supportive. It's taken a little while to get everything sorted, but I am playing games and have been training for the last 10 weeks and getting stronger.

"We now have an important stretch of games in the MLS and, after that, my attention will turn to the World Cup. The plan is just to be 100 per cent to help LAFC first and foremost. Ultimately, that will lead into me being 100 per cent fit for the World Cup,” he added.