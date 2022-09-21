Think I deal with pressure well but I do feel like I can start playing lot better, asserts Jack Grealish

Manchester City and England star Jack Grealish believes that while he deals with pressure on him well, he admitted that he could be playing a lot better for the Cityzens. The 27-year-old also added that the England squad know about the threat of relegation and are ready to embrace that challenge.

Ever his British transfer record move to Manchester City in the summer of 2021, Jack Grealish has been subject to a lot of criticism especially with the attacker not thriving on the scoresheet. The move to City has seen the 27-year-old struggle to regularly hit the net, with just 7 goals and 4 assists in 45 appearances for the Cityzens. So much so, that many believe that the club could let the Englishman leave next summer amidst rumours of a potential move away.

However, that has seen the likes of Pep Guardiola and Kevin De Bruyne back Grealish to perform over the last few weeks and their claims saw the 27-year-old score recently. Yet despite that, Grealish admitted that he does “feel like I can start playing a lot better” and confessed that he hasn’t been playing at his best since his move to City. But the Englishman added that he is going to keep working hard and believes that it will happen.

"I think I deal with pressure well, but I do feel like I can start playing a lot better. I probably haven't been playing at the top of my game since I've moved to City, but I think I've shown glimpses of it and over the next two months especially, I'm just going to try to get my head down as much as I can, work so hard and hopefully good things will happen,” Grealish said, reported Sky Sports.

The 27-year-old is part of England’s squad for the upcoming international break and confessed that the team knows that there is a looming threat of relegation. The Three Lions will be relegated out of their Nations League group should they lose to Italy and Grealish added that the squad is also using this chance to prove themselves to the manager ahead of the World Cup.

"I think for us, it's something we're obviously aware of, but something that we're all embracing. Especially, I'm not going to speak for the manager, but I'm sure he's got certain players that are 100 per cent to go to the World Cup, and then there's obviously certain places and numbers that are still up for grabs. We're just all training as normal.

"We have two matches now that are going to be very tough opposition and this is really like your pre-World Cup camp. We were saying before that before the Euros we had a good few weeks of training sessions, good friendlies, and we're not going to get that this time. But everyone's in the same boat, so it's something that we need to embrace and look forward to,” he added.