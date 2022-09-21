Directing Lionel Messi is directing genius as he is above everyone else, gushes Jorge Sampaoli

But with the 2022 World Cup around the corner, many believe that it is the last chance either superstar will have to lift that coveted trophy. Yet despite that, Jorge Sampaoli believes that there is no denying the talent and just how great Lionel Messi is, as admitted that “directing Messi is directing a genius”. The former Argentina boss also added that the 35-year-old knows exactly what will happen on the field, who will win or lose within two glances.