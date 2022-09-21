Directing Lionel Messi is directing genius as he is above everyone else, gushes Jorge Sampaoli
Today at 8:00 PM
Former Argentina boss Jorge Sampaoli has lavished praise on Lionel Messi and confessed that the Argentine is a genius who knows exactly what will happen on a football pitch. The 35-year-old is considered to be one of modern football’s greatest players and has earned 162 caps for his country.
In the years since he made his debut for both Barcelona and Argentine, there is no denying the impact that Lionel Messi has had on world football. Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, the duo have won nearly every trophy available to a footballer although both men are yet to lift a World Cup. That hasn’t been for a lack of effort though as Messi’s Argentina have reached the final once although they have fallen short in the knockout stages often.
But with the 2022 World Cup around the corner, many believe that it is the last chance either superstar will have to lift that coveted trophy. Yet despite that, Jorge Sampaoli believes that there is no denying the talent and just how great Lionel Messi is, as admitted that “directing Messi is directing a genius”. The former Argentina boss also added that the 35-year-old knows exactly what will happen on the field, who will win or lose within two glances.
"Directing Messi is directing a genius, he is a person who is above everyone, he knows even when are you going to lose and when are you going to win? With two glances he gives you a parameter of what is happening, he is a silent leader, but he understands what is going to happen,” Sampaoli said, reported Goal.
"He knows when the team that has prepared itself has no chance of winning, he knows, beyond his technical abilities and his ability to read the game, that's why he's a genius."
