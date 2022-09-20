Was excited for team but equally gutted on not being there, reveals James Ward-Prowse
Today at 4:57 PM
Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse has revealed that he was gutted at the fact that he didn’t make the final cut for England’s Euro 2020 squad but was pleased for the team at how well they did. The 27-year-old only made the provisional squad and was eventually omitted from the final team.
After an excellent 2020/21 season, many expected James Ward-Prowse to make the cut for England’s Euro 2020 squad but the set-piece specialist only made the provisional team. However, despite that, with the likes of Kalvin Philips, Bukayo Saka and Jordan Henderson all thriving, it meant that the Southampton captain failed to make the final cut and was only a spectator as England reached the finals of the tournament.
Since then, Ward-Prowse has only grown and improved as a player with the midfielder playing a key role as Southampton continue to battle in the Premier League. However, in light of his omission then, the 27-year-old admitted that he was gutted and that it was a difficult one to take, but revealed that at the same time he was pleased for the team at how well they did. He also added that he used that as motivation to improve and hope it pays off.
"It was difficult to take (when asked about his omission from the Euros squad). When you are on your holidays in the summer and you are seeing the success the team is having, of course you are excited for them and pleased for them on one hand, but equally you are gutted that you are not there enjoying it," Ward-Prowse told Sky Sports.
"It was kind of trying to find that balance of where I was, but I had to use that as motivation to raise my levels even more to make sure I don't miss out on another one."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.