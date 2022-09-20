Was excited for team but equally gutted on not being there, reveals James Ward-Prowse

Since then, Ward-Prowse has only grown and improved as a player with the midfielder playing a key role as Southampton continue to battle in the Premier League. However, in light of his omission then, the 27-year-old admitted that he was gutted and that it was a difficult one to take, but revealed that at the same time he was pleased for the team at how well they did. He also added that he used that as motivation to improve and hope it pays off.