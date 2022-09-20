Reports | OGC Nice looking to convince Mauricio Pochettino to replace Lucien Favre
Today at 7:57 PM
According to ESPN, Ligue 1 side OGC Nice are attempting to convince Mauricio Pochettino to replace Lucien Favre at the helm with club owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe looking to sack Favre. The French side have had an underwhelming start to the new season with just two wins in their opening eight games.
After losing Christophe Galtier to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, OGC Nice went back to their roots and brought in Lucien Favre to help improve their future. However, things haven’t quite gone the right way for the Ligue 1 side as Favre and the new squad have endured a tough season so far. Despite the presence of 12 new faces, Nice have won just two of their opening eight league games, losing four in the process. That includes losses to Clermont Foot, AS Monaco, Marseille and Angers which has reportedly upset owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.
So much so, that Ratcliffe, the richest man in the UK, is looking into sacking Favre and replacing him with Mauricio Pochettino before the end of the international break. However, ESPN have reported that while bringing the Argentine in to replace Favre is at the top of Nice’s current priorities, a move might be harder than the club envisions. The 50-year-old was recently sacked by Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, a move that saw them replace him with Nice coach Galtier, and is reportedly not looking for another move back to France.
Instead, the former Tottenham and Southampton boss is looking for his way back into the Premier League as he believes that his reputation is at a much higher level in England, especially after his time in Paris. Not only that, ESPN has further reported that Nice do have other candidates in mind to replace Favre but are looking to exhaust any chance of bringing Pochettino to the club before they switch their tracks.
